Pixel 8 Pro to Come with a More Rounded Design & Tensor 3 Chipset: Source

Advertisement

Recently, CAD-based renders of the Pixel 8 Pro were leaked, giving us the first glimpse at the future flagship smartphone from Google. The leaks confirmed that the Google Pixel 8 series will be powered by the new and upgraded Tensor 3 chip. Today, the same source is back with a slew of raw CAD images comparing the Pixel 8 pro display to that of its predecessor, the Pixel 7 pro. Moreover, according to the source, the Pixel 8 series is set to launch in October.

Advertisement

What’s new in Pixel 8 Pro?

As per the leaked images, the edges of the Pixel 8 Pro’s screen will be much less curved and it will have more rounded corners. The modification could result in a device that is more ergonomic than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Following Footsteps of Samsung:

Advertisement

In recent years, Samsung has also opted for Ultras with fewer and fewer curved edges, and it appears that Google is now following in Samsung’s footsteps. This is hardly surprising given that Samsung is anticipated to supply the display panel for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Note that what you see in the ’rounded corners’ comparison images are not bezels, as these are unprocessed CAD images that were not intended to depict such a thing. Don’t worry, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will not include large, unattractive bezels. Hopefully, this will never be again in the trend.

Advertisement

The Pixel 8’s display will have rounded corners similar to the pro variant, giving it a less boxy appearance than its predecessor. While on the other hand, the non-Pro flagship Pixel will continue to use a flat display.

Check out? Google Pixel fold & Google Pixel 7a Launch Timeline Leaked