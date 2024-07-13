Pixel 9 Series: Leaked Prices Hint at Price Increase for Base Model

With the dust settled after Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, all eyes are now on Google’s upcoming hardware reveal. The Pixel 9 series is expected to be the star of the show, with rumors suggesting a whole new lineup including a standard Pixel 9, a Pro version, a larger XL model, and even Google’s first foldable phone.

For those eager to know how much these new devices might cost, a recent leak may have spilled the beans on European pricing. French publication Dealabs claims to have obtained details on configurations, prices, and color options for all four Pixel 9 models in France.

A Breakdown of the Leaked Prices

Here’s a closer look at the potential price points for each Pixel 9 model based on the leak:

Pixel 9:

128GB: €899 (around $977 USD) – available in Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito color options.

256GB: €999 (around $1,086 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito color options.

Pixel 9 Pro:

128GB: €1,099 (around $1,195 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink color options.

256GB: €1,199 (around $1,303 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink color options.

512GB: €1,329 (around $1,445 USD) – available in Obsidian and Hazel color options.

Pixel 9 Pro XL:

128GB: €1,199 (around $1,303 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel color options.

256GB: €1,299 (around $1,413 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink color options.

512GB: €1,429 (around $1,554 USD) – available in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel color options.

1TB: €1,689 (around $1,837 USD) – available in Obsidian color option only.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

256GB: €1,899 (around $2,065 USD) – available in Obsidian and Porcelain color options.

512GB: €2,029 (around $2,207 USD) – available in Obsidian and Porcelain color options.

Price Hike for the Base Pixel 9?

The leaked prices offer a mixed bag of news. On the positive side, it seems the Pixel 9 Pro and the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold might stick to the same launch prices as their predecessors. However, there’s a potential price bump for the base Pixel 9, which could see a €100 increase compared to the Pixel 8’s launch price.

It’s crucial to remember that these leaks pertain to pricing in France and might be applicable across the European Union. The US pricing will likely differ, and we’ll have to wait for further leaks or the official Google event in August for confirmation.

While the wait for US pricing continues, this leak provides an early glimpse into what Pixel 9 enthusiasts in Europe might expect to pay for these upcoming devices.