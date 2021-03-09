Are you fond of watching videos/ movies or short clips? If yes, you would definitely know how difficult it is to understand other languages which are different from your native language. Especially being a Pakistani, I can relate it to me as I am not able to clearly understand the accent of some of the American movies. Well, it’s not a big deal anymore as most video streaming apps facilitate users with the caption feature. Now there is a new addition in Pixel devices as a pixel live caption feature is found on some of the models as well.

Live Caption is a great feature and users would be able to see subtitles on their screens even with the live content. This feature came along with the launch of Android 10. A user who wishes to enjoy this feature can turn it on by pressing the volume button of their pixel device. An on/off button will appear at the bottom of the screen with a note that captions will be generated with speech.

Pixel Live Caption Feature Reappears Automatically for Some Users

Since most of the video streaming apps already have this caption generating option which works quite better than live captions, so many would not opt for this feature. This feature covering your phone screen can be annoying for some of the users like me who already rely on other platforms while watching videos.

In such a scenario, a user can disable this live caption feature on their pixel devices by going to settings>sound& vibration>turn off live caption and toggle for live captions in volume control. While this is the easiest way to disable the live caption feature, many users have reported that upon disabling this feature, it comes back automatically after some time. Many users reported this issue on social media platforms. Though nothing is done in this regard but we expect Google to fix this issue in the upcoming update.

Moreover, this live caption feature is also available on Samsung and OnePlus phones.

