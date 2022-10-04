Pixelated clothing at PFW ’23 displays metaverse fashion

Models trailed around an enormous model of an anthurium plant sprouting from the bleach-white floorboards at the Loewe fashion presentation at Paris Fashion Week PFW ’23 this weekend. The parts are so similar to Minecraft that it takes your brain a second to adjust to what you’re seeing.

However, this overflow of physical representations of digital garments in PFW is occurring as fashion businesses seek to expand their presence in the metaverse and offer new, intangible items to customers.

Fashion labels such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Prada, and many more have infiltrated the metaverse by collaborating with Online businesses who are investing big on Web3. Players in Roblox may visit a virtual site called Gucci Town and buy Gucci clothes for their avatars. Fortnite has teamed with labels like as Balenciaga on limited edition in-game skins, followed by actual Fortnite shirts and baseball hats.

However, when the Loewe display seeks to answer these issues through the meticulous placement of glitches, it is the physical depiction that is most stunning and demanding. Nobody is curious about what the Minecraft-inspired sweatshirt would look like in the metaverse. Instead, we’d want to learn about the process used to bring it to life, allowing it to hang on the figure as genuine as anything else.