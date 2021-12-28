Sometimes we get to see some great things happening on the internet. We came across a cute post on Twitter shared by Pizza Hut Pakistan. The company revealed that they got an order from a girl living in India, who wanted them to deliver free pizza to her friend living in Pakistan. Pizza Hut gets a Delivery order from India to Pakistan in exchange for 3k likes on Twitter.

Pizza Hut took this order wholeheartedly, and instead of canceling it asked her to get them 3000 likes in exchange for the pizza that will be delivered to her friend. Also, they gave her time to get these many likes till Sunday morning. The girl met the target before time and was able to provide pizza hut with 3000 likes before time on Saturday evening.

Pizza hut gets Delivery order from India to Pakistan in exchange to 3k likes on Twitter

In response to this gesture, Pizza Hut Delivered her order to the designated address which she had given. While announcing this cute gesture on Twitter, Pizza hut wrote:

“So this brave girl from told us in the morning today that she wants to give free pizza to a friend in Islamabad. we told her that we’ll do it if she gets 3k likes by Sunday night. She did it by Saturday evening. Twitter is so wholesome. Border means little here”

No doubt, meters, and borders reduce when companies keep on giving such opportunities to people. Sometimes borders mean nothing and all the hatred between Pakistanis and Indians vanish with such cute gesticulations.

Well done Pizza Hut.

