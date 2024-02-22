Play Jazz FanPulse On Tamasha & Win Exciting Prizes During PSL 9

The cricket fever has gripped Pakistan once again. All Cricket Crazy fans have been watching and supporting their favorite teams this PSL season as well. Jazz brings a magical experience by combining an extensive array of Jazz digital services with the most celebrated PSL 9 cricket event. Jazz users can get a chance to win exciting prizes by participating in Jazz FanPulse. What are you waiting for? If you are a crazy PSL fan, don’t miss this opportunity to win amazing incentives.

What Is Jazz FanPulse? How To Participate During PSL 9?

FanPulse is a customer engagement idea that entertains the audience watching the PSL matches on TV or their mobile handsets. The commentator announces the question during the live match at the 5th & 17th Over of the 1st inning. After that, it is suggested to answer them using the Tamasha app or Fanpulse webpage. The commentator announces the answer in the last 10 overs of 2nd inning. All you need to do is watch out for questions on Tamasha or the Jazz Cricket App. Submit your answers within the time frame and enjoy incentives.

The participant with the first right answer will be the “super” winner of that question. It will be selected from the platform of the Tamasha app or through the Fanpulse web page. Jazz will give incentives to the first 15 correct answers to each question submitted using the Tamasha App. There will be a total of 90 winners for each match.

Incentives

Super Winner: 68 with incentive Monthly Freedom Package

Regular Winner: 8,432 with Weekly Freedom Package

Mega Winner: 01 with Monthly Freedom package for 12 months

Equivalent incentives will be given to postpaid winners. Moreover, there will be no charges or tariffs for participation in the suggested activity. Only customers with valid active Jazz connections can participate.