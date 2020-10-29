Play More se Ziyada PUBG on MidasBuy





Easily buy coins, gems, diamonds and more with your Telenor mobile balance from the Midasbuy Store. Now you don’t need any Credit or Debit Card to purchase anything for PUBG.

Unlock new features and in-app currency by paying through your Telenor Balance and get a chance to avail exclusive discounts on UCs and in-games purchases.

How to make purchases from Midasbuy portal?

Step 1: Visit Midasbuy portal

Step: 2 Choose the in-game currency you wish to purchase and click on the “PAY NOW” button

Step3: Get payment confirmation and enjoy your game with new purchases!

Step:4: Contact Support in case of any issues!



Q: What is Midasbuy? Why do gamers from all over the world prefer to use Midasbuy to make purchases?

It is an official store that is used to make purchases for many popular international games such as PUBG MOBILE, Chess Rush, and CODM. Users who make purchases through this portal can get extra rewards and can even choose their favorite local payment method based on their own region, such as recharge cards or point cards, (It supports more than 100 different payment methods) which is super convenient for users! Join Midasbuy’s large family immediately and have a great purchasing experience!

