PlayerUnknown Reveals 3 New Games, Shows Off Demo

Brendan Greene, better known as PUBG creator PlayerUnknown, has finally revealed a proper look at what he’s working on three years after announcing his new game.

Greene’s studio PlayerUnknown Productions is working on three new games, the first of which is announced today. It’s called Prologue: Go Wayback!, a single-player open-world “emergent” game within the survival genre, and its Steam page is live now.

There’s also a shadow drop of a free tech demo called Preface: Undiscovered World, which shows off PlayerUnknown Productions’ in-house engine, Melba. The developer said the demo is designed to give players an early look at the tech that powers its upcoming games, and eventually Project Artemis. Project Artemis is described as the “large-scale end goal project” of the series, a massively multiplayer sandbox experience designed for thousands of players.

Digging into the details, PlayerUnknown Productions said Prologue: Go Wayback! is developed using the studio’s “machine learning-driven” terrain generation tech, which enables the “instant” creation of millions of maps. The developers plan to get playtesters in soon, with an Early Access launch set for the second quarter of 2025 (so, at some point April to June).

On the tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World, Greene commented: “In Preface, users can witness an Earth-scale world generated in real-time by our machine learning agents directly on their GPU. This digital planet is still quite empty for now, but every person who enters it and shares their feedback, contributes to its future development.”

In his note to press, Greene acknowledged the “challenges ahead” for his 60-person Amsterdam studio, and called on fans to help out by providing feedback. There’s no timeframe for when Project Artemis will release, but Greene described the endeavor as a “five or 10-year journey.”

PlayerUnknown’s three-game plan is a ambitious undertaking, but it is clear that he is passionate about creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. The release of Prologue: Go Wayback! in 2025 will be a major milestone for the studio, and the shadow drop of Preface: Undiscovered World is a testament to the team’s technical capabilities. Fans of PlayerUnknown’s work can look forward to many more exciting projects in the years to come.