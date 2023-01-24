Playing Grand Theft Auto V Can Put Your PCs On Risk: Here’s Why?

Advertisement

Recent reports claim that a new bug in Grand Theft Auto V Online is nowadays putting PC gamers’ gameplay at a risk. The bug is claimed to be even potentially harmful to the hardware.

Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto V Players Are Facing Corrupt Accounts

The bug is actually allowing cheaters and modders to hijack, edit, or corrupt PC gamers’ account information. Even though, some players are reporting having all of their gameplay and account data erased, while others claim that their in-game currency has been stolen.

The worst part is that the bug allegedly allows for partial remote code execution. It further allows malicious users to edit players’ PC files. Let me tell you that GTA’s publisher, Rockstar Games, hasn’t officially commented on the matter yet. However, many commentators have been encouraging PC players to refrain from playing the game until we all come to know what’s going on.

Advertisement

News regarding this issue first started popping up on the internet over the weekend, with one particular observer, the Twitter account Tez2. He regularly updates Rockstar news. When he posted extensively about the exploit so, many complaints started to explode in Rockstar’s official support forums.

No doubt, this seems potentially as dangerous as the Dark Souls online security vulnerabilities from last year. In order to keep players safe, Bandai Namco took action and turned the servers off across the entire series until the exploit was fixed. However, it is still unclear whether Rockstar will do the same thing or not. It’s a rough time to be a GTA V fan if the path to players’ PCs remains open. So, let’s wait and watch how rockstar fixes this bug.

Also Check: SpaceX Fuels Up Mega Starship Rocket For First Time Ever – PhoneWorld