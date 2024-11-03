The PlayStation 5 Pro will officially release on November 7, but early access has allowed a few people to get a first look. One of the first to do so is Brazilian content creator Brunno Fast, who recently shared an unboxing of the new console, giving fans a detailed preview of what to expect. While an initial unboxing video was removed shortly after going live, Fast’s look into the specs and features has given gamers insight into Sony’s powerful new device.

One of the biggest surprises with the PS5 Pro is an increase in RAM capacity. Sony has added an extra 2GB of DDR5 RAM dedicated to the operating system. This addition frees up the primary 16GB of GDDR6 memory for game processing, allowing developers to maximize game performance without the OS consuming valuable memory resources. This change hints at Sony’s focus on ensuring optimal gameplay and performance, particularly for high-resolution and demanding titles.

PlayStation 5 Pro Launching Soon: AI Upscaling, 120W Charging, and Key Upgrades

The PS5 Pro retains the same core processor as the original PS5 but with upgraded performance capabilities. It uses a customized AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8-core/16-thread CPU, paired with an AMD RDNA-based GPU capable of 16.7 teraflops of computing power—an improvement of about 67% over the base model’s GPU. This boost translates to around 45% faster rendering on average, allowing for smoother gameplay and potentially more detailed graphics in supported games.

Storage has also seen an upgrade. The PS5 Pro includes a 2TB customized SSD, doubling the base model’s capacity. This increased storage offers players more room for games and multimedia, a significant benefit for users who frequently download large AAA games. Sony has noted that part of this storage is reserved for system software and maintenance purposes, which means the full 2TB won’t be available for personal use. Additionally, the PS5 Pro offers an M.2 SSD expansion slot, enabling users to add extra storage if needed.

The PS5 Pro also provides a variety of input and output options, including two USB Type-A ports with SuperSpeed (10 Gbps) capabilities, a high-speed USB Type-C port, and another SuperSpeed USB Type-C port. These allow for faster data transfer, making it convenient for those who use external devices or storage solutions. The device also includes a 4K-compatible HDMI output, ensuring smooth and high-quality display on supported TVs and monitors.

Another noteworthy feature of the PS5 Pro is its new AI upscaling technology, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). Developed by Sony, PSSR aims to enhance visuals by upscaling lower-resolution images to near-native 4K quality, similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. Game developers have already praised PSSR, especially those working on titles like *The First Descendant*, for its ability to rival the quality of NVIDIA’s solution. This innovation not only improves resolution but also enhances visual clarity and sharpness, particularly in games with high graphical demands in mind.

Physically, the PS5 Pro maintains a relatively compact form, measuring approximately 388 x 89 x 216 mm and weighing around 3.1 kg. With a power rating of 390W, the console is also more power-efficient than some might expect, especially given its advanced hardware.

The PS5 Pro officially launches worldwide on November 7, with a retail price of $699 in the United States, £699 in the UK, and €799 in the EU. While this price point positions it as a premium console, its enhancements in performance, memory, and AI upscaling make it a promising choice for serious gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience. As the launch approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be one of the most powerful gaming consoles on the market.