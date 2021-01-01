Playstation offers a lineup of free games for 2021

The top free Playstation 4 games can be exactly what you need if you’re wanting to keep gaming when you’re striving to maintain some money on the PS5-if you’re able to find one that’s in store.

Without having to pay a cent, you have a remarkably wide range of games that you can access from the PS App. Instead, all of them offer optional upgrades to keep playing, meaning they’re all top-quality games, so you will not have to spend if you have to.

Sony also revealed that its game streaming service ‘PlayStation Plus’ subscribers will be enjoying a new roster of free games next month.

“PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a boom. PlayStation Plus participants will receive two PS4 titles – action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5,” company stated.

Maneater is an open-world RPG where players take care of the shark referred to as the SkaRkPG by PlayStation Plus. The game was released for Microsoft Windows, PS4, May 22, 2020 and PS5 on November 2020, and will be released for Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

Shadow of War takes you back to JRR Tolkien’s classic land of wizards, orcs and elves. Go behind enemy territory to rebuild your army, to conquer the forts, and to rule Mordor from within.

There is a line up of many other free games you can check on the Playstation App.