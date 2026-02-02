PlayStation Stars Replacement May Be Coming, and Wallet Credits Could Be the Key

As PlayStation Stars enters its final phase, Sony appears to be quietly laying the groundwork for a PlayStation Stars replacement. A newly discovered page on the PlayStation Store has sparked fresh speculation that a new PS5 reward system, potentially centered around wallet credits, is already in development.

This isn’t coming from a vague leak or an anonymous tipster. Instead, the hint is visible directly on Sony’s own shopfront, suggesting that internal preparations for a replacement reward program may already be underway.

PlayStation Stars Is Ending, but Not Quietly

Sony has already confirmed that PlayStation Stars will be fully shut down on November 2, 2026. While players can still redeem their existing points until that date, the program has effectively been frozen since July 23, 2025, when Sony stopped users from earning new points or unlocking additional digital collectibles.

For many PlayStation fans, the announcement marked the end of one of Sony’s more ambitious loyalty initiatives.

Launched as a companion feature to the PlayStation app, PlayStation Stars rewarded users for:

Earning PlayStation Trophies

Purchasing full games from the PS Store

Completing curated challenges tied to PS Plus titles and exclusives

At higher levels, users unlocked perks such as priority customer support, while earned points could be redeemed for games, digital collectibles, or, most popular of all, PlayStation Store wallet funds.

Wallet Credits were the Real Star of PS Stars

Among all the features PlayStation Stars offered, wallet funds quickly became the standout benefit.

Many players routinely saved their points to redeem PS Store credit, effectively reducing the cost of future purchases. Over time, speculation grew that these “free” wallet funds may have been financially unsustainable, especially following Sony’s earlier decision to shut down Sony Rewards.

That theory now appears less convincing.

The newly discovered PlayStation Store page strongly suggests that wallet credits are not being abandoned at all and may instead be central to Sony’s next reward system.

A Curious PlayStation Store Page Raises Questions

The discovery was first highlighted by Reddit user streetxrat94, who noticed an unusual listing on the PlayStation Store.

The page features:

An image of a digital wallet

The label “Wallet Credit”

Standard PlayStation Store iconography

An option to add the item to a wishlist

Notably, the listing is marked as “announced,” with a release date described only as “to be determined.” No official explanation accompanies the page, and Sony has yet to acknowledge it publicly.

Even more interestingly, the listing appears under add-ons, implying that wallet credits may be treated as a distinct application or system, something that would make little sense unless tied to an earnable reward mechanism.

Timing That’s Hard to Ignore

The appearance of this page coincides closely with Sony sending out notifications to users about PlayStation Stars expiring, a detail that has not gone unnoticed by the community.

Several users pointed out that Sony already allows players to manually add funds to their PlayStation wallet. Creating a separate “Wallet Credits” entry would be redundant unless those credits were being earned, not purchased.

Sony has previously stated that it plans to “evolve” its rewards strategy rather than abandon it outright. This store page may be the first visible sign of that evolution.

How a New PS5 Reward System Could Work

Sony has revealed nothing about how wallet credits might be earned, but several plausible models stand out:

Cashback-style rewards based on PS Store spending

Trophy-based earnings, making achievements more meaningful

Task-based challenges, similar to PlayStation Stars but simplified

Integration with PlayStation Tournaments, a feature many users overlook

Any of these approaches would align with Sony’s existing ecosystem while addressing complaints about PlayStation Stars’ complexity and limited visibility.

Learning From PlayStation Stars’ Shortcomings

While PlayStation Stars had its fans, it was far from perfect.

One of the most criticized design decisions was limiting digital collectibles to the mobile app, with no way to view them directly on PS5 consoles. For a platform built around console gaming, this disconnect reduced the perceived value of the system.

A wallet-credit-focused reward system would avoid many of those issues by offering tangible value that works seamlessly across console, app, and store.

What This Could Mean for PS5 Players

If Sony does move forward with a new reward system built around wallet funds, it would signal a shift toward simpler, more practical incentives, ones that directly support game purchases rather than abstract collectibles.

For now, however, everything hinges on official confirmation. Beyond this mysterious PlayStation Store page, Sony has shared no concrete details.

Still, with PlayStation Stars already on its way out, the evidence suggests Sony doesn’t intend to leave PS5 players without a loyalty program for long.