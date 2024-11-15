‘Please Have Shame! Keep Me Out of This Trashy Nonsense,’ Mathira Calls Out Netizens

Famous model and actress Mathira recently voiced her frustration with her AI deepfake photos and videos circulating on the internet. Her comments come amid an alarming trend in Pakistan where privacy concerns have become a norm. Fake photos, videos, and audio of prominent figures including politicians, celebrities, etc, circulate easily on social media platforms. Sharing her concern on X, Mathira wrote, “People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in,” urging those involved to “Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense.”

Mathira is known for her bold persona and straightforward nature. She also addressed the viral AI content on Threads. “It’s AI-generated. Bro ppl using AI and making weird videos this ain’t me,” she clarified, adding, “I have tattoos on all of my fingers.” Moreover, she further clarified that the video in question was old and caused her considerable anxiety, which prompted her to seek assistance from the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

Cybersecurity breaches are reportedly rising, especially with messaging apps like WhatsApp. Despite end-to-end encryption, hackers can exploit weak connections to access the personal conversations of the users. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently informed the Senate that since July, around 1,500 WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan have been compromised. Moreover, the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing has received around 1,426 related complaints, and it could be higher, as some users may have remained unaware of their account breaches.

Experts are calling for stronger cyber protection and public awareness campaigns, as privacy breaches continue to escalate.

Also read:

5 Best Pakistani Podcasts on YouTube in 2024