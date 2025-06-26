Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a special search and selection committee for the appointment of members of the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA). These appointments will be made under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act.

The Digital Nation Pakistan Act was passed in January this year. Its goal is to turn Pakistan into a modern digital nation. The law supports building a digital society, economy, and government. The federal cabinet had approved the bill earlier in June 2024.

PM Approves Committee for Pakistan Digital Authority Appointments – But Is It Necessary?

According to the law, Pakistan must use digital technologies to improve lives and services. It talks about using data responsibly, offering better services, and building a strong digital system. The aim is to boost economic growth, help citizens, and make public services more effective.

A notification from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was issued today. It stated that the committee will select a chairperson and two members for the PDA.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja will lead the committee as its convener.

The committee will suggest three candidates for each position. It will also give proposals for the salaries and benefits of the chairman and members.

Other members of the committee include the Minister for Economic Affairs. Secretaries from the Cabinet Division, the Establishment Division, and the IT and Telecom Division are also part of the group.

The Digital Nation Bill also includes the creation of three new bodies. The PDA will have a chairperson and two members. Their job will be to create and carry out a national digital master plan. They will also monitor digital projects and check their progress.

Another body, the Strategic Oversight Committee, will be led by the IT Minister. It will include secretaries of IT, finance, and planning. Private sector representatives will also join this committee.

The formation of the search and selection committee for PDA appears to be a necessary step. Establishing such a committee ensures transparency, merit-based appointments, and professional oversight in selecting key individuals for a critical institution like the PDA. Since the authority will be responsible for driving digital transformation across Pakistan, it is important to have qualified and capable leadership.

A structured selection process helps avoid political favouritism and promotes credibility. Moreover, involving top officials from various ministries adds accountability and cross-sector coordination. While it is essential to monitor expenses and avoid unnecessary bureaucracy, the committee’s role in setting up a strong digital governance framework seems both timely and justified.