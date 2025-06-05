The Government of Pakistan has approved the extension of the contract of Dr. Mehreen Afzal as Director (GRC) under the “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” project. The decision was formally approved by the Prime Minister, as per a notification issued by the Establishment Division on June 5, 2025.

Dr. Afzal, who serves in the PPS-11 pay scale, will continue her role for an additional year starting from July 1, 2025. Her appointment falls under the purview of the National Telecom and Information Security Board (NTISB), which also operates under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

PM Approves One-Year Extension for Director (GRC) Dr Mehreen Afzal for Cyber Security Project

The project “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” is a critical initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s digital defences. It will also ensure a secure digital infrastructure as Pakistan continues to expand its digital footprint.

The notification was issued by Muhammad Ali Idrees, Section Officer (E-VI), and has been circulated to relevant officials, including secretaries of the President, Prime Minister’s Office, Establishment Division, and Ministry of IT, as well as the Cabinet Secretary and Principal Information Officer.

This extension reflects the government’s continued commitment to enhancing cybersecurity frameworks in line with its broader digital transformation goals.

See also: Crypto Talks at the White House! Pakistan Eyes U.S. Ties, Digital Asset Growth