PM Approves Three-Month Extension for DG IT & Telecom, Syed Jawad Ali Sherazi

The Government of Pakistan has approved a three-month extension in the contract appointment of Syed Jawad Ali Sherazi, serving as Director General (International Coordination) in the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

According to an official notification issued by the Establishment Division, the Prime Minister has given his consent to extend Sherazi’s tenure under the Management Position (MP) Scale-II. The extension will be effective from March 1, 2025. The terms and conditions outlined in the Management Position Scales Policy of 2020 will govern it.

Sherazi has been instrumental in handling matters related to international coordination within the IT and Telecommunication Division and has played a key role in furthering Pakistan’s engagement in the global digital and tech policy landscape.

All relevant departments, including the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, the President’s Secretariat (Aiwan-e-Sadr), the Establishment Division, the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), and the Principal Information Officer have got this notification.

The decision underscores the government’s confidence in Sherazi’s capabilities and the importance of continuity in leadership for ongoing international initiatives in the rapidly evolving ICT sector.

