PM Demands Action on Campaign Against State Institutions on Social Media

Social media is a powerful platform where you can express your political views openly. But sometimes properly planned campaigns appear on it. The purpose of these campaigns can be different, and most of the time they are spreading hate. Pakistani politics is not looking good in recent times. PM and the government is facing criticism on social media now and then.

PM Takes Notice of the Matter

Prime Minister Imran Khan take notice yesterday and directed that the social media campaign targeting state institutions be investigated. According to reports, the decision was taken during a session of PTI leaders. In which the prime minister was reported on the issue. The people behind the anti-institutional effort have also been recognized. According to sources, who added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would look into the subject.

The incident comes after several legislators asked that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the courts act in response to a PTI leader’s anti-army statements.

Propaganda Campaigns

Imran Khan’s social media team and MNAs’ disinformation campaigns, according to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, must be taken seriously because they criticize the army’s integrity.

“It must be taken into account, whether through the ISPR or our legal system.” We will not allow such propaganda to triumph,” he said in a speech, adding that working within one’s own area was a challenge for every organization in the country.

Malik Ahmad Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League, also slammed the PTI’s social media staff. They must not be allowed to ruin the army’s image, according to Malik. Because any challenge to the army would be a fundamental issue for the country.

Salik Hussain of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q slammed the PTI representative for using explicit language against the Military and the ISI. “It is intolerable to make unsubstantiated accusations against the Pakistan Army’s leadership and the ISI’s management. We know how to deal with such elements if the prime minister takes action to rein them in “.

