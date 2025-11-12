The Government of Pakistan has launched the PM Fan Replacement Scheme 2025, an ambitious energy-saving initiative designed to replace old, power-hungry ceiling fans with modern, energy-efficient ones. This move aims to cut electricity bills, reduce national energy consumption, and encourage the use of sustainable technology across households.

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide explaining what the program offers, who can apply, and how to register online.

PM Fan Replacement Scheme 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Online

The PM Fan Replacement Program 2025 allows Pakistani homeowners to replace their old ceiling fans with NEECA-certified 5-star energy-efficient fans. Instead of paying the full price upfront, users can buy these fans on easy monthly installments that are added to their electricity bills.

Each fan consumes nearly 50–60% less electricity than conventional models, helping families save money while supporting the national grid.

Program Overview

Feature Details Scheme Name PM Fan Replacement Program 2025 Goal Replace 88 million inefficient fans in 10 years Seed Funding Rs 2 billion approved by ECC Installment Plan 6–18 months via electricity bills Markup KIBOR + 2% (with 10% government guarantee) Estimated Savings 6,000–7,000 MW reduction in national demand Supervising Authorities NEECA, SBP, Discos, and partner banks Eligibility Homeowners with valid CNIC and clean payment history

Why the Scheme Matters

Lower Energy Bills

Traditional fans use about 110–125 watts, while new energy-efficient fans consume only 40–55 watts. That means households can save up to 70% on energy use. Support for National Grid

By reducing electricity demand during peak summer months, Pakistan can avoid blackouts and maintain grid stability. Clean Energy Promotion

The project aligns with the government’s sustainability goals, reducing carbon emissions and encouraging responsible energy consumption. Boost to Local Industry

Local fan manufacturers like GFC, Royal, Pak Fan, and Super Asia are participating, creating new jobs and supporting Pakistan’s economy.

Who Can Apply?

To ensure fairness and transparency, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be a homeowner (not a tenant).

The electricity bill must be in the applicant’s name.

Must have a valid CNIC registered with NADRA.

No more than two late bill payments in the last 24 months.

Must not have any active installment plans in the last two years.

Only residential connections are eligible.

The SIM card used for the application must be registered under the same CNIC.

How to Apply Online: Step-by-Step

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

Go to efan.gov.pk or download the NEECA mobile app.

Step 2: Register Your Details

Enter your CNIC, electricity bill reference number, and contact information.

Step3: System Verification

The portal will automatically verify your billing history, payment record, and location.

Step 4: Choose Your Fan

Select from a list of NEECA-approved 5-star fans from local certified manufacturers.

Step 5: Pick an Installment Plan

Choose a plan between 6 and 18 months and pay a small installation fee.

Step6: Replacement Process

Technicians will visit your home, remove your old fan, make it unusable, and install the new one.

Step 7: Pay via Electricity Bill

Installments will automatically be added to your monthly electricity bill. Applicants will receive SMS and app notifications about each payment.

FAQs

Q1: Is the scheme free?

No, it’s not free. Payments are made through installments added to your electricity bill.

Q2: Can tenants apply?

No, only homeowners with bills in their own names can apply.

Q3: What happens to the old fan?

It will be disabled and recycled to ensure it’s not reused.

Q4: How many fans can I replace?

That depends on your eligibility and credit limit.

Q5: When will the scheme begin?

The rollout begins in late 2025, starting from select cities.

See Also; Parrot Registration Deadline 5 December 2025: How to Register Your Parrot Online

Final Thoughts

The PM Fan Replacement Scheme 2025 is a landmark step toward a sustainable and energy-efficient Pakistan. It helps households cut costs while easing pressure on the national power grid.

If you qualify, don’t wait. Visit efan.gov.pk today, register online, and join Pakistan’s mission for a cooler, cleaner, and smarter future.