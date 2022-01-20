PM Imran considers Silicon Valley as a Model of Inspiration For the New Startups

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan addressed a launch ceremony of the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) policy. During his address, PM emphasized the significance of startups and export-oriented small businesses to the country’s economic growth. Furthermore, the premier said that he wanted to evaluate the success story of Silicon Valley and present it as a model of inspiration for the new startups. The PM’s vision for Pakistan is to make it a hub for new businesses.

Furthermore, PM pledged to take stringent action against government departments and officials who created impediments in the setting up of new startups and export-oriented businesses. He also said that new incentives would be offered to new startups, which had been neglected in the past. In this regard, the PM said,

We are giving SMEs bank credit facilities, land for their businesses on lease, and [are committed to] eradicating red-tapism.

Silicon Valley: A model of inspiration for Startups in Pakistan

Quoting the example of Silicon Valley (the hub of startups and global technology companies), he said that many youngsters around the globe had become billionaires because of IT-related startups.

In addition to that, the Prime Minister said that the SME sector was the largest biggest source of employment and can be a great contribution to the country’s economy. He also gave examples of ASEAN tigers such as Malaysia, Singapore, etc, as these nations adopted export-oriented industrialization (EOI) and set up SMEs which boosted their economies.

PM Imran informed that the government of Pakistan was facilitating the young generation in receiving credit and other facilities. Furthermore, the prime minister said that he was happy that “$500 million investment in Pakistani startups is coming in from abroad,” and claimed that the country was heading in the right direction.

Check out? Microsoft for Startups celebrates GrowthX Accelerator’s first cohort graduates from across MENA