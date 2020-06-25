Yesterday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had endorsed the launch of the “Corona Relief Tiger Force” mobile app. The decision was made as an attempt to improve the tiger force team’s digital approach in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Imran Khan had a meeting with the Special Assistant of Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who explained to him how technology could contribute immensely to the effective functioning of the Tiger Force. Consequently, the PM approved the launch of the Relief app, which will feature geotagging to ensure smooth operation.

PM Imran Khan Commences Tiger Force Coronavirus Relief App

Imran Khan himself will host the launch of the app, and it is due in the upcoming weeks. He emphasized that the best facilities should be granted to the youth of the country as they are an invaluable asset, and therefore, should be provided full opportunity to serve the country.

A few months earlier, PM Imran Khan announced the initiation of the youth force entitled “Corona Relief Tigers” to lead the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. During his interview with the media, he told that they are calling upon volunteers to help win the fight against the coronavirus.

Once the program started collecting applications from volunteers, Usman Dar, who himself registered as a volunteer, unveiled that they had received more than 90,000 applications.

