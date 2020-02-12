PM Imran Khan summoned as a Cheif Guest at a ceremony held at NIC

Prime Minister Imran Khan, today, will be the Chief Guest at a Ceremony of Demonstration by National Incubation Centre Startups under Ignite.

The Government of Pakistan has outlined a vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Keeping in view the critical role played by startups in economic growth, job creation, financial inclusion, reducing the income divide, and building a knowledge economy, Ignite, under the auspices of Ministry of IT & Telecom, launched a program to build a network of National Incubation Centers in Federal Capital and all Provincial Capitals.

The key objective of this program is to facilitate talented entrepreneurs and provide them all necessary support for transformation of their innovative ideas into a sustainable business.

National Incubation Centers facilitate and provide all key support required by startups to succeed including mentorship and networking by leading entrepreneurs, top professionals, investors and meet-ups.

Under the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, 10 best startups are shortlisted for demonstration to the Prime Minister today to

–showcase the Pakistani technology entrepreneurial talent,

–highlight the impact and achievement of Government funded National Incubation Centers,

–discuss the key issues and problems of Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem, and

–highlight the challenges faced by Pakistani startups for development of Startup friendly policies aimed at

—-bridging the gap between Pakistani ecosystem and global world best ecosystems including Silicon Valley, Europe, South East Asia

—-for sharing of resources, best practices, knowledge and expertise through the development of effective Public Policies for growth,

—-establishment of National Incubation Centers in second tiers cities,

—-establishment of Vertical Specialty Incubation Centers/Innovation Centers and

—-establishment of local VC Funds.