PM Imran to Inaugurate Country’s First Ever Digital City in Haripur

In July 2020, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Information Technology Board (KPIT) announced that it would be setting up the country’s first-ever Digital City in Haripur. Finally, after almost two years, the project has been completed. Consequently, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Haripur today to inaugurate the state-of-the-art’ Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone project.’ It is the country’s first such project as it moves further to embrace digitization.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with other federal and provincial ministers will be accompanying the Prime Minister for the inauguration ceremony. The Pakistan Digital City project is completed at a cost of PKR 1.31 billion and stretched over 86 kanals of land.

Digital City Haripur to Serve as a State of the art Facility

Undoubtedly, Digital City Haripur is a groundbreaking project of the KP government that is being launched to render all facilities and services to the IT industry under one roof. Furthermore, the project seeks to serve as a state-of-the-art facility to promote collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from Pakistan and abroad. Along with that, it would also prove to be beneficial for other allied industries such as the electronics industry, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators, computer industry. etc.

Background:

As aforementioned, the plan of this project was put forward by KPITB in 2020. Afterward, in August 2021, the KP govt approved the ‘Digital City’ project in Haripur and set aside an estimated cost of Rs. 1.3 billion for the purpose.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone, to create new jobs and boost Pakistan’s tech exports.

