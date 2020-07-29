The lockdown imposed by coronavirus pandemic challenged the education system. The only way left is online learning. Many educational institutions of Pakistan worked brilliantly and faced the challenge courageously. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appreciated the initiatives taken for tele-schooling and provision of education via the internet.

PM Imran Urges Authorities For Provision of Internet Facility to Remote Areas

A high level meeting was conducted which was attended by various high level officials including federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Aminul Haq, Asad Umar, PM’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shekh, Special Assistant to PM Tania Aidrus, information technology secretary, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman, USF chief executive officer, and some other officers. While addressing the meeting, PM Imran Khan stated,

Speed up all necessary steps for inclusion of priority sectors like education in the jurisdiction of Universal Service Fund (USF) as it has done an exemplary work in broadening the mobile and internet coverage, especially in the backward and far-flung areas.

The problems faced by the telecom sector were also discussed in the meeting. Prime Minister also gave directions to address different issues like easy access to the internet for youngsters, the introduction of cheaper internet packages, and solving issues of the telecom sector.

The premier gave the responsibility to the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet and asked it to make decisions within 15 days. The meeting also examined in detail the steps being taken to guarantee improved internet coverage.

