PM Imran Urges Authorities to Ban TikTok: Shibli Faraz

According to Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Prime Minister Imran has directed government authorities to ban applications like TikTok, as he thinks that they are propagating “vulgarity and obscenity” in the country.

Shibli Faraz told that he talked about this problem with the Prime Minister many times and that Imran Khan had urged to form a comprehensive strategy to check apps and social media outlets that are propagating obscenity.

The minister further stated that the PM had associated the increase in rape cases to an increase in vulgar content spreading in Pakistani society. Imran Khan has reason to believe that apps like TikTok are damaging the core values of our society and therefore must be banned.

Furthermore, PEMRA has been directed to increase censoring such content on private TV channels too, but unfortunately the regulatory authority hasn’t expanded its efforts to achieve that. PTA has also been ordered to curb the spread of immoral media and content and to that effect, the authority has blocked five dating apps recently which promoted nudity and homosexuality.

Shibli also mentioned that he will organize a meeting with the MD of PTV to make sure that such content is not broadcast on the channel,

According to The News, special assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on information Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa is building a strategy to mitigate obscenity and explicit content from locally produced TV dramas and movies, and rather concentrate on TV serials that highlight Muslim heroes and golden Islamic history.

