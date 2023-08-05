PM Inaugurates Salam Pakistan & e-Portal To Promote Tourism

In order to promote tourism, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently inaugurated the “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” at a ceremony in Islamabad. No doubt, Pakistan is a great place for promoting tourism, culture, and heritage. The PM said that we want to encourage our brotherly countries and the countries, which have excelled in the field of tourism, culture, handicraft, and other fields, to come to Pakistan and accentuate this diversity of the tourism sector.

Pakistan Is A Great Place For Tourism: PM

The prime minister of Pakistan even said that our country is blessed with great natural resources and scenic beauty all over the northern areas. We can help to create great opportunities to promote tourism in the country. The “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” will help represent Pakistan’s diversity at the international level. In addition to that, it will also increase the interest of tourists from across the globe in this sector.

The portal contains info about the top 20 tourist destinations of Pakistan. It includes K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar For, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley, and Mohenjo-Daro. The best part is that it guides travelers about the beaches and waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual and eco-tourism.

It is no doubt a good initiative. Our country can also follow the best practices to develop a tourism sector that not only possesses tremendous potential but will also promote the soft image of the country along with providing foreign earnings and job creation.

Also Read: Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit – (phoneworld.com.pk)