A high-level meeting of the third special committee for the PM Laptop Scheme Phase 4 was held today under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Mr. Rana Mashhood. Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Mr. Rana Mubashir Iqbal, and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Attaullah Tarar, also participated in the session.

PM Laptop Scheme Phase 4 Will Start on July 25 – Have You Applied Already?

The committee thoroughly reviewed the regional distribution of applications and quota allocations. Discussions also took place on launching a dedicated media campaign for the Laptop Scheme ceremonies.

A collaborative media awareness campaign will be initiated in coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The Ministry of Information will lead the media campaign for the Laptop Scheme,” said Dr. Khalid Maqbool.

The central inauguration ceremony will be held at Jinnah Convention Centre on July 25, announced Dr. Khalid Maqbool. Further regional ceremonies will follow, according to Mr. Rana Mashhood, and their dates will be announced soon.

See Also: How to Apply for PM Laptop Scheme 2025 Online? Step by Step Guide!

“This scheme is a part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision to empower the youth,” stated Dr. Khalid Maqbool. “Access to technology for our youth is a guarantee of national progress,” he added.

Chairman Rana Mashhood also emphasised that “Youth empowerment is essential for building a stronger and brighter future for Pakistan.”