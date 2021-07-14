PM Lauds Nadra For Developing a Software For Issuance of Succession Certificates

Today, during a launch ceremony, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan launched the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates initiative for the province of Punjab. While addressing the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for designing a software for the issuance of succession certificates.

The step will allow the legal heirs to obtain Succession Certificates from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) within 15 days’ time period without filing the matter in the courts.

According to PM Imran, this development will immensely facilitate the citizens, including overseas Pakistanis. The premier also reiterated the government’s dedication to incorporate the latest technologies with a basic motive of providing ease in the lives of common people.

In addition to that, the prime minister revealed that the government is also introducing e-governance to enhance the overall performance of public sector departments. PM also told that the land record of all the major Cities including the Federal Capital Islamabad will be computerized by August 2021, which must be regarded as a great step as it will put an end to the land grabbing activities.

Furthermore, the prime minister said that the Shaukat Khanum Hospital had entirely shifted to the paperless system, which eliminated the chances of corruption. The premier also talked about the electronic voting machines (EVMs) which will resolve the issue of election rigging.

Conclusively, the launch of succession certificates is an appreciable initiative and it must be rolled out to other provinces as well.

