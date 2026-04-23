Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced an electric bike scheme for government employees. The scheme will allow employees up to BPS-16 to purchase electric bikes on easy installments, reducing the financial burden and encouraging a shift toward cleaner transportation. This move is part of a broader effort by the government to promote electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting focused on the promotion of EVs in Pakistan. During the meeting, officials shared that the government is targeting a 30% transition to electric vehicles within the next five years. This shift will bring significant economic benefits, including an estimated saving of $4.5 billion in fuel imports. With rising fuel prices and increasing pressure on foreign reserves, such savings could provide much-needed relief to the national economy.

PM Launches Electric Bike Scheme for Government Employees On Easy Installments

The prime minister emphasized that the promotion of electric vehicles is not just about cost savings. He highlighted the importance of reducing environmental pollution and improving energy security. Pakistan, like many other countries, faces challenges related to air pollution and reliance on imported fuels. By encouraging the use of electric bikes and other EVs, the government hopes to create a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Another key point raised during the meeting was the need for transparency in the distribution of subsidies for electric motorbikes. The prime minister instructed authorities to ensure that the process remains fair and clear, so that deserving individuals can benefit without any misuse of funds. Transparency, he noted, is essential for building public trust and ensuring the success of such initiatives.

In addition to the bike scheme, the government is also working on expanding the EV infrastructure. Officials informed the meeting that 72 manufacturing certificates have already been issued for electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with four certificates for electric cars. This indicates growing interest and investment in the EV sector. Furthermore, 123 applications have been received for setting up EV charging stations across the country, which is a crucial step in supporting the widespread use of electric vehicles.

The prime minister directed all relevant departments to speed up the implementation of these initiatives. He stressed that delays could slow down progress and reduce the overall impact of the policy. Quick and effective execution, he said, is necessary to achieve the government’s targets and to encourage more people to adopt electric vehicles.

Overall, the introduction of electric bikes on easy installments for government employees is a practical step toward promoting cleaner transport. If implemented effectively, it could set an example for the private sector and the general public. Combined with improved infrastructure and transparent policies, this initiative has the potential to play a key role in transforming Pakistan’s transportation system while supporting economic stability and environmental protection.

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