Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to grow Pakistan’s e-commerce sector. PM meets President of Alibaba to push Pakistan’s digital exports, as he held talks with a six-member team from Alibaba Group. The team was led by James Dong, the President of Alibaba International Markets.

The meeting was held in Islamabad. Shehbaz said that e-commerce is very important for Pakistan’s economy. He called it a key part of the country’s plan to increase exports. He also ordered a special committee to make a roadmap for growing the e-commerce sector.

Alibaba praised Pakistani sellers on its global platforms. They said Pakistani entrepreneurs are doing well. Over 300,000 local products are now sold through Alibaba. Textiles are the top-selling items.

The Prime Minister wants this number to grow even more. He told officials to help more Pakistani businesses sell online. He said e-commerce is not just an option anymore. It is a must for modern trade. He believes this is the best way to increase Pakistan’s exports.

James Dong said Alibaba wants to support Pakistan. He promised technical training for Pakistani sellers. He said this will help them reach more customers around the world. Furthermore, he noted that Pakistan has a lot of untapped potential in e-commerce.

Shehbaz thanked Alibaba for its support. He hopes more Pakistani products will reach global markets soon.

Focus on the Shipping Sector Too

In another meeting, the Prime Minister talked about the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC). He asked officials to make a plan to improve it. He wants PNSC to become a shipping company that meets international standards.

PM believes Pakistan’s shipping sector can attract a lot of investment. He said reforms and better performance will help it grow.

Both meetings show that the government wants to boost trade. By using e-commerce and improving shipping, Pakistan hopes to earn more from exports.

The Prime Minister’s message was clear. Pakistan must use digital trade to compete globally. With support from partners like Alibaba, local businesses can expand faster. The government wants to help them every step of the way.

