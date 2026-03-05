PM Orders QR Codes on All Govt Bills to Boost Digitalization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to introduce QR codes on all government bills as part of efforts to expand digital payments and reduce reliance on cash transactions.

The directive was issued during a review meeting held in Islamabad on promoting digital financial services and accelerating the country’s shift towards a more digitized economy.

According to officials, all public sector institutions at the federal and provincial levels have been instructed to place QR codes on their bills within a specified timeframe. The step is expected to enable citizens to make payments digitally through mobile banking applications and digital wallets, making the process quicker and more convenient.

The move is part of the government’s broader strategy to increase the use of digital payment channels and bring more citizens into the formal banking system.

During the meeting, the prime minister reviewed progress on the country’s instant payment infrastructure, particularly the Raast system developed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Officials said the platform has already been used by several government departments for salary disbursements, pension payments, and vendor transactions.

Participants were informed that between July 2025 and January 2026, federal and provincial governments carried out direct digital payments worth Rs1.6 trillion through electronic payment systems.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance in expanding the digital payments ecosystem and facilitating the growing volume of electronic transactions.

Officials believe that introducing QR codes on government bills will further encourage the adoption of digital payment methods and support Pakistan’s transition towards a more digitally connected financial system.

