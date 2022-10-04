PM Rejects Flood Relief Dashboard inauguration- Calls it Substandard

A digital dashboard was being developed with the goal of ensuring transparency in flood relief assistance and distribution. However, things didn’t go as planned since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to inaugurate the Flood Relief Dashboard.

During the briefing on flood relief efforts, he said, What kind of dashboard is it? It is a joke. It is not a board that is required,” and asked the authorities to add more features to it. He clearly told me that the dashboard was substandard and he couldn’t inaugurate it until its ready to go public.

While expressing dissatisfaction over the missing images, PM Shahbaz Sharif said that the dashboard does not show the real-time data for cloudbursts and maps, so it is of no use.

While telling that he was expecting a dashboard based on International standards, he said:

“The dashboard is not of a standard that meets my and the nation’s expectations, and we should design a dashboard which the whole nation should be proud of,”.

He exemplified the dengue outbreak dashboard that was developed by the Punjab government when he was a chief minister. The portal got international recognition, so he expected something like that since it contained important information like hotspots and other major facilities.

Other than this, he also mentioned several issues with the design and asked for further improvements to meet people’s expectations and highlight the government’s efforts towards the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people.

He also said that dashboard should contain each and every minor information such as where the relief items like quilts and baby food were sent and from where they came from.

