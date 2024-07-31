PM Shahbaz & AIC Delegation Discuss Future of Internet & IT in Pakistan

Recently, a 3-member delegation of Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) held a meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. The delegation was led by Jeff Payne, Managing Director, of AIC. The agenda of the meeting included a strategy regarding data protection, a code of conduct regarding content on the Internet, and prevention of electronic crime.

During the meeting, PM Sharif said that the government is taking significant steps to provide fast and uninterrupted internet in the country. He added that the implementation of a strategy to attract foreign investment in IT infrastructure in Pakistan is underway.

In addition, the premier said that the government is also working on promoting AI-based infrastructure. “We are determined to make Pakistan a prominent country in the region in terms of artificial intelligence infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said.

PM also highlighted the digitization efforts under the Government’s Digital Pakistan Initiative. He claimed that digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue will be a major milestone in moving the economy towards digital letters and automation. He added that consultation on the Personal Data Protection Bill is in progress with all the stakeholders.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of the Asia Internet Coalition for promoting IT and internet infrastructure in Pakistan and the Asia Pacific region. The delegation informed the PM about the ongoing services of the Coalition in the field of information technology in Pakistan. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Tania Edros, and relevant senior government officials.

