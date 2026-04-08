PM Sharif’s X Post to Trump Likely Not From His Office, May Have Been Drafted by US or Israel

A social media message attributed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging US President Donald Trump to delay potential military action against Iran, has come under scrutiny after an apparent draft version of the post surfaced online.

The controversy emerged when users noticed that an earlier version of the message appeared with the label “Draft – Pakistan’s PM Message on X,” raising questions about its origin and authorship. Observers pointed out that the phrasing—particularly referring to the premier as “Pakistan’s PM”—does not align with how official communications are typically issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Journalist Ryan Grim, founder of the Drop Site Substack, suggested the message was likely not written by Sharif himself, noting that his own staff would not refer to him as “Pakistan’s PM.” He further indicated that the wording raised the possibility that the post may have been drafted outside Pakistan, potentially by actors in the United States or Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not issued an official response to the concerns surrounding the draft or its authorship.

The message came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where President Trump had issued strong warnings to Iran, including threats of military action and demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

In his message, Prime Minister Sharif urged the United States to extend its deadline by two weeks to allow diplomatic efforts to continue, calling for restraint and a peaceful resolution. Shortly afterward, President Trump announced a temporary ceasefire, signaling a possible pause in hostilities.

However, uncertainty remains over the state of negotiations, with conflicting reports suggesting that diplomatic engagements between the United States and Iran continue to evolve.

The episode has sparked broader concerns over the integrity of official messaging in an era where digital platforms play an increasingly central role in diplomacy and international relations.

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