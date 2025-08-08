PM Shehbaz Directs Roadmap to Boost IT Exports to $30 Billion

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Ministry of Information Technology for achieving last year’s export target of $3.8 billion and directed the preparation of a comprehensive roadmap to gradually raise annual targets, aiming to surpass $30 billion in IT exports in the coming years.

Chairing a meeting on the initiatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) and the IT Ministry, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan is taking priority measures to digitise the economy and align it with modern demands. He emphasised that a complete digital ecosystem and infrastructure are being introduced to achieve the ambitious export target.

PM Shehbaz instructed the restructuring of NITB and the hiring of top talent from the market. He welcomed the establishment of training and employment centers, particularly for youth and women, to promote self-reliance in the IT sector.

Highlighting the benefits of the e-Office system, he noted that paperless governance in government offices is saving both time and resources. The Digital Youth Hub is also creating thousands of respectable employment opportunities, he added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal Cheema, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, and senior officials.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister that Pakistan’s IT exports grew by 19% in FY2025, reaching $3.8 billion. The number of freelancers rose by 91%, while the National Incubation Center supported 386 new startups, sent 14 to global markets, and established 40 e-Rozgar centers in 26 cities. Four Pakistani teams were ranked among the world’s top 50 at the Black Hat MEA event. Moreover, $700 million worth of investment agreements were signed.

In total, 315,000 students received professional IT training, including 115,000 women. Over 130 women-led startups received incubation support, and special training centers for women were set up across the country. Furthermore, 2,200 federal officers were trained, along with 3,000 students in cybersecurity skills.

On governance reforms, it was shared that the Pak-App helped collect Rs 6.2 billion in taxes. E-Office has been implemented in 98% of federal offices, and 51 new systems have been introduced to improve governance.

In the telecom sector, more than 580,000 new users gained access to 4G services last year. Telecom connections crossed 200 million, internet users increased by 1 million, and internet usage grew by 24%.

Regarding NITB’s progress, officials said the organisation is working on over 179 websites, 31 mobile apps, 113 portals, and 57 consultancy projects. The restructuring focuses on improving user experience, modern infrastructure, governance, cybersecurity, innovation, and workforce skills.

PM Shehbaz directed that all projects be completed within set timelines. He also advised a step-by-step annual growth plan to achieve the $30 billion export milestone in the coming years.