PM Shehbaz Orders Urdu-Language Digital Tax System to Ensure Public Access

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed that Pakistan’s new digital invoicing system be launched in Urdu to make it more inclusive and accessible to the general public.

He issued the directive while chairing a weekly review meeting in Islamabad on the digitization efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), including the implementation of AI-driven systems and tax reforms, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting reviewed progress on multiple fronts, including digital invoicing, e-Bilty (electronic freight documentation), simplification of tax returns, AI-powered tax assessment, a central Command and Control Center, and cargo tracking initiatives.

The Prime Minister welcomed the rollout of simplified tax return forms in Urdu and instructed the immediate establishment of a helpline to assist citizens in filing their returns.

Tax reforms must focus on easing the burden for the common man. -PM Shehbaz

To ensure transparency, he also directed third-party validation of all ongoing FBR reforms.

Officials informed the meeting that the new digital tax return system is connected to a central database and designed for greater simplicity and ease of access. The salaried class is expected to benefit most from these changes.

The meeting was told that digital return forms for salaried individuals will go live on July 15, with returns for other taxpayers launching on July 30. Urdu-language return forms for salaried individuals will also be made available by the end of July.

Digital Tax System: Urdu E-Returns, AI Assessment to Launch

The move to launch digital tax system with returns and invoicing in Urdu is expected to significantly increase public participation in the formal economy, especially among non-English-speaking citizens. By removing language barriers and simplifying tax filing processes, the government aims to boost compliance, reduce errors, and broaden the tax base. The integration of AI-based systems and centralized oversight could also improve transparency and efficiency within the FBR, while the nationwide awareness campaign may help build trust and encourage voluntary filing across all income groups.

In a move to support nationwide adoption, the premier ordered a countrywide awareness campaign to educate citizens on how to use the new system.

