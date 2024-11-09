PM Shehbaz Sets $25 Billion Target for Pakistan IT Exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently chaired a meeting focused on IT and telecommunications initiatives. During the meeting, he highlighted his administration’s commitment to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation and expanding Pakistan IT exports to $25 billion within the next three years. The prime minister also praised progress on the IT Park project in Islamabad and directed officials to consult with Korean experts to speed up its completion.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Aims to Boost Pakistan IT Exports with 5G and Digital Initiatives

During another meeting with VEON Group’s Chairman, Augie K Fabela, and a delegation from Jazz, the prime minister highlighted the role of 5G technology in achieving a “Digital Pakistan,” foreseeing faster, more reliable internet connectivity for urban and remote areas alike. According to him, this initiative will foster a more robust cashless economy and boost digital inclusivity.

The VEON delegation, based in the Netherlands and led by its chairman, expressed confidence in Pakistan’s potential for IT and telecom investments. Moreover, they reaffirmed VEON’s commitment to Pakistan as a strategic growth market, with Jazz at the vanguard of digital innovation. Fabela underlined Jazz’s transformation from a traditional telecom provider to a tech-driven “ServiceCo”.

Furthermore, the delegation discussed their ongoing investments in banking, financial services, data centers, and cloud infrastructure. Jazz officials described their refinements in banking and digital financial solutions, which are helping to bridge the financial accessibility gap for millions of unbanked and underserved Pakistanis.

These discussions accentuated Jazz’s dedication to promoting a resilient digital infrastructure and facilitating digital financial solutions that empower communities. The delegation’s recognition of Pakistan’s economic potential and its commitment to digital inclusion was warmly welcomed, with both parties aligning on a shared vision for a connected, digitally empowered future.

Will this government be able to meet the $25 billion IT exports target in the next three years? What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

