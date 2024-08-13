PM Shehbaz Sharif Announces One Million Smartphones For Intermediate Students

In a significant development, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a transformative plan on International Day of Youth, revealing a suite of initiatives for empowering the nation’s young minds. As per the latest reports, the federal government announced one million smartphones for intermediate students across Pakistan, including those in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and remote areas of Balochistan. This initiative is part of a wider vision to harness the potential of Pakistan’s youth.

During the event, PM Pakistan underscored the crucial role of the younger generation in boosting the nation. He stated:

“The youth have the potential to elevate the nation to new heights if given access to modern education and resources”

He highlighted his tenure as CM Punjab under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and reaffirmed his commitment to providing opportunities that would reshape Pakistan’s destiny.

Digital Leap: One Million Smartphones for Intermediate Students

The government’s strategy is to equip talented youth with Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence education to catalyze a national revolution just like China’s progress. PM’s vision includes improving educational facilities, a commitment evidenced by his efforts with the Danish Schools.

Addressing the socioeconomic challenges, PM Shehbaz mourned the dichotomy of ample resources against the backdrop of national debt and poverty. He pointed out that many struggle to afford necessities while the elite enjoy significant privileges.

In a significant move to strengthen the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister promised to fund the education of 1,000 agricultural graduates in China, aiming to blend modern technology into agriculture. Additionally, Huawei will support this initiative by training 200,000 Pakistani youth in IT and advanced education.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also previewed a thorough development plan that will be unveiled on August 14. He expressed optimism about rejuvenating Pakistan’s hockey and praised the achievements of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who ended a 40-year gold medal drought for the country.

Several key initiatives were launched at the start of the event. They include:

The Commonwealth Youth Alliance Secretariat in Islamabad

The Digital Learning Portal

PM Green Youth Movement

AI for Youth Programme, which offers Intel-certified skills to young people

Additional programs such as Smart Youth, Smart Pakistan, and the distribution of tablets and mobile phones to top-performing intermediate students were also announced, alongside the National Volunteer Corps. Ultimately, the Prime Minister awarded successful young entrepreneurs, fortifying the government’s dedication to nurturing a skilled and innovative youth population ready to lead Pakistan into a brighter future.