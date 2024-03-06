PM Shehbaz Sharif Directs Full Automation & Digitization Of FBR

In a significant development, the newly-elected Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to immediately start the process of full digitization and automation in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). PM recently chaired an important meeting on the economic situation of Pakistan. He proposed that the best model in the world should be adopted for the digitization of FBR.

Shehbaz Sharif Orders Complete Digitization Of Taxation System

Sources claim that PM Shehbaz directed the concerned to examine the possibility of immediate acquisition of the best services for the digitization purpose of FBR. According to him, a track and trace system should also be implemented and capable people should be brought on merit. Moreover, he claimed that the Ministry of Interior will work with full force to end smuggling and he will supervise it.

In the meeting, recommendations were given for the prevalent reform of the economic system. A major reduction in government expenditure was also discussed. PM Pakistan appreciated the former Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, the Finance Secretary, and their team for their extraordinary efforts. The Chairman of FBR stated during this financial year:

“They are working on the target of bringing 1.5 million more taxpayers into the tax net. The legislation has been made for digitizing invoicing, which the Prime Minister directed for immediate implementation.”

Earlier reports claim that the outgoing caretaker government cabinet also directed to revamp the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The restructuring of the FBR was also proposed. According to the proclamation of the federal cabinet, Customs and In-Land Revenue will be two different departments from now. The director generals of the relevant cadres will lead them.

Further reports claim that the Federal Tax Policy Board will be formed in the Revenue Division under the head of the finance minister. The chairman of NADRA and federal secretaries for finance, revenue, and commerce will be the members of the board. They will decide about the tax policy and revenue target.