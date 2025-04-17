PM Shehbaz Sharif Mandates IT as a Core Subject from Grade 6 to Boost Digital Skills

The world is progressing rapidly in the field of Information Technology (IT). To keep up with the advancement in IT, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to make IT a mandatory subject from Grade 6 onwards across the country.

The government of Pakistan has taken this step to promote the IT sector and growth in IT-related exports. For this purpose, the prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the matters of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

“The inclusion of IT in school curricula is vital to preparing our future generations for the demands of the digital economy,” said PM Shehbaz. He also asked the provincial governments to ensure quality and standardised IT education and training at school, college, and university levels.

Not only this, but he also instructed the Ministry to start IT training programs in underdeveloped regions, particularly in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan.

During the meeting, they also discussed the ongoing initiatives and upcoming projects. During the fiscal year 2024-2025, the Ministry has provided high-end IT training to 49,800 individuals and general training to over 600,000 people.

The government has also established skills and vocational training centres in collaboration with Huawei, at International Islamic University Islamabad, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and the COMSATS University Lahore campus.

Additionally, the government will also provide training to 146,367 students and upgrade 1,300 laboratories across the country. This initiative will benefit students, particularly in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As compared to the developed countries, Pakistan is far behind in the field of IT. The good thing is that the government is introducing different initiatives and projects to keep up with the advanced technology. Now, the introduction of the subject of IT from grade 6 is a positive step. It will help to bring advancement to the country when students know more about IT and its advancement in the world at an early level. It will help them to build an interest to learn more about it. Overall, this is a good initiative, I think.

Anyhow, what do you think of this announcement? Do tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

See Also:Pakistan Assembles 7.21 Million Mobile Phones in Q1 2025