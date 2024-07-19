PM Shehbaz Sharif Reveals Rs 800 Billion Tax Scams, Pushes for FBR Digitization

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently disclosed Rs 800 billion tax refund scams, highlighting the importance of the FBR digitization efforts. During a meeting focused on the FBR’s ongoing reforms and modernization, Shehbaz Sharif said that the scams of Rs 800 billion in tax refunds were unearthed during the last four months.

He expressed optimism about increasing national revenue through further FBR reforms. Moreover, he highlighted improving the tax refund system to enhance efficiency and transparency. Furthermore, the prime minister underlined the regrettable delays in implementing important FBR reform projects. He was informed that 83,579 tax-related cases, valued at Rs 3.2 trillion, remain unresolved in different courts and tribunals. However, recent government efforts have led to the disposal of 63 cases worth Rs 44 billion over the past four months.

FBR Digitization Unearths Massive Tax Scams

According to the latest reports, Advanced Technology has identified 4.9 million potential taxpayers who are currently not paying any taxes. PM Shehbaz urged that these people should be brought into the tax net without imposing extra burdens on the lower-income population.

Since April 2024, the Tajir Dost app has registered 150,000 retailers, marking progress in bringing more businesses into the formal economy. The prime minister directed officials to actively engage with these retailers to improve the system’s effectiveness.

To speed up the case resolutions, PM Shehbaz suggested increasing the number of appellate tribunals to 100, especially for customs-related disputes. Moreover, he called for the development of a dashboard to monitor tribunal performance. Underscoring the importance of modernization, the prime minister suggested the full digitization of the FBR’s Fraud Detection and Investigation Department. He also highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to incorporate all ongoing reform projects under a centralized system.

These initiatives are part of PM Shehbaz’s broader vision to improve transparency, enhance revenue collection, and facilitate tax administration in Pakistan. The government’s commitment to reforming the FBR is anticipated to foster economic stability and create a more unbiased tax environment. These measures will strengthen Pakistan’s financial infrastructure, providing sustainable growth and development for the nation.