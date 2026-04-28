PM Shehbaz Summoned by Islamabad High Court Over Delay in Telecom Tribunal Appointment

The Islamabad High Court has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person over the government’s failure to complete a key appointment in the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal, raising concerns about delays in the telecom dispute system.

Presiding over the case, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani directed that the prime minister must attend the next hearing on May 18 if the vacant post of finance member is not filled by then. The court signaled that the prolonged delay could not be left unexplained, given the tribunal’s critical role.

The tribunal, which handles appeals against decisions of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, is currently unable to operate at full strength due to the missing appointment. The court noted that the absence of a finance member undermines the tribunal’s effectiveness and slows down the resolution of telecom-related cases.

Justice Kiani also questioned the broader approach to tribunal appointments, particularly the repeated selection of retired judges for such roles. He observed that this trend has not always contributed to better outcomes and hinted at the need for a more effective and sustainable system.

Alongside the Prime Minister, senior officials, including the Secretary and Cabinet Secretary, have also been instructed to appear before the court.

The Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal was set up in 2024 to ensure quicker resolution of disputes, with a target of deciding cases within 90 days. While a chairman and technical member have already been appointed, the continued delay in filling the finance position has raised doubts about the tribunal’s ability to meet its mandate.

The case highlights growing judicial scrutiny over administrative delays that impact regulatory bodies and key sectors like telecommunications.

Also read:

tSpecial Tribunal Set Up to Clear Pending Telecom Cases Within 3 Months