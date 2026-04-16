PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Slow Internet Speeds Across Country Despite 5G Auction

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an urgent explanation from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) over the continued slowdown in mobile internet speeds, despite recent progress on the country’s 5G spectrum auction.

The move comes amid growing public frustration over connectivity issues, as expectations of faster internet have yet to materialise following policy-level developments in the telecom sector.

During a briefing, the PTA chairman informed the prime minister that telecom operators are currently in the process of importing essential 4G and 5G equipment required for infrastructure upgrades. The installation phase is expected to begin once the equipment arrives, a process that could take several months.

Officials said that the lack of immediate improvement in internet speeds is primarily due to ongoing infrastructure limitations, which cannot be addressed until network upgrades are completed.

The briefing further outlined that the initial rollout of 5G services will be limited to Islamabad and the four provincial capitals, while enhancements in 4G speeds are also expected to accompany the transition.

Prime Minister Sharif stressed the urgency of delivering reliable and high-speed internet to the public, calling it a key component of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation agenda. He directed the PTA to ensure strict implementation of targets assigned to telecom operators and emphasised the need for measurable progress.

The regulator, in response, assured that a comprehensive monitoring and compliance framework would be enforced to oversee operators’ commitments and improve service delivery.

The development highlights the gap between policy announcements and on-ground execution, as Pakistan moves toward adopting next-generation telecom technologies while addressing existing network challenges.

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