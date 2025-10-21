PM Shehbaz Unveils National IT Programme to Drive Digital Pakistan Vision

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to formally launch a major Information Technology (IT) programme today in Islamabad, aimed at accelerating Pakistan’s transition toward a digital economy.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the initiative aligns with the government’s Digital Pakistan Vision, focusing on promoting technology-driven growth and positioning Pakistan as an emerging IT economy in the region.

The programme seeks to create an enabling environment for the IT industry, enhance freelancing, e-commerce, and software development, and prepare youth for the demands of the digital era. Officials say the project will play a vital role in expanding employment opportunities for young professionals and boosting innovation in the tech ecosystem.

Federal ministers, technology experts, and representatives from startups and the private sector will attend the inauguration ceremony in the federal capital. During the launch, the Prime Minister is expected to highlight the government’s vision for a digitally empowered Pakistan and outline measures to strengthen the country’s IT infrastructure.

Government sources confirmed that a comprehensive policy framework has been developed under the Prime Minister’s directives to ensure sustainable growth of the IT sector. The launch of this initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing the Digital Pakistan Vision, aiming to strengthen the national economy through technology and innovation.

