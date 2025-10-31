PM Shehbaz Kicks Off Laptop Distribution Drive Under Rs500bn Youth Initiative — Here’s How You Can Apply

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formally distributed laptops among students under Phase 4 of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, marking the start of another major drive to empower Pakistan’s youth with digital tools and opportunities.

The distribution ceremony, held in Islamabad, saw students receiving laptops directly from the premier. Shehbaz Sharif described the initiative as “a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a knowledge-driven economy,” reaffirming that education, technology, and skills remain central to his government’s priorities.

This is not about laptops alone, it’s about equipping our youth to shape Pakistan’s future.

Launched initially in 2010 during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, the scheme has so far distributed over 100,000 laptops purely on merit, with a total investment of Rs40–50 billion. The prime minister announced an allocation of Rs500 billion for youth education, skills, and empowerment, calling it “an investment in Pakistan’s destiny.”

Despite economic challenges and natural disasters, Shehbaz emphasized that youth development funds had never been cut. “Education and empowerment are our real national security,” he noted.

He further revealed that Pakistan is partnering with Saudi Arabia to provide training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), information technology, and modern trades. “As Saudi Arabia prepares for Vision 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, they will need millions of skilled workers. Pakistan’s youth can be their partners in progress,” the premier added.

Shehbaz also praised Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for supporting Pakistan’s economic stability and for opening up training opportunities for the country’s youth.

Highlighting technological progress, he said Pakistan is among the few developing nations formulating AI policies and exploring semiconductor manufacturing, expressing optimism about the nation’s digital future.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the prime minister on his visits to Iran and Muscat, discussing regional cooperation and training opportunities.

How to Apply for the Youth Laptop Scheme 2025

The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (Phase 4) is being managed through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) online portal.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be a student of a public sector university recognized by HEC.

Enrolled in undergraduate, master’s, or PhD programmes at the time of application.

Must have a valid CNIC and an academic record verified by the university.

Selection is made purely on merit, based on academic performance and institution quota.

How to Apply:

Visit the official HEC portal: https://www.pmyp.gov.pk/ Create or log in to your student profile. Complete the online application form for the “PM Youth Laptop Scheme”. Upload required academic and identification documents. Submit the form and track your status on the portal.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Digital Transformation Gains Momentum with MoITT and Ignite Launch Flagship Tech Programs