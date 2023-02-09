Advertisement

According to a report, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed discontent with the performance of the Special Technology Zones Authority. While presiding over a high-level conference discussing the Special Technology Zones Authority, he stated that the waste of the country’s present resources is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the premier constituted a committee under the leadership of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the Authority a functioning body. The committee will consist of the Ministers for Information Technology, Law, and Investment, the Prime Minister’s Advisor Ahad Cheema, Senator Afnanullah, and the CDA Chairman. In one week, the committee has to present its recommendations for activating the Special Technology Zones Authority, under the directive of the prime minister.

PM Shows Discontent Over the Performance of Special Technology Zones Authority

In addition, he issued orders to activate the Board of Governors of the Authority and ensure its membership with specialists. The Prime Minister was informed that there are already 400 firms registered in Special Technology Zones, of which 63% are Pakistani and the others are from China, the United States, Turkey, and other nations.

Advertisement

The meeting was also updated on the Authority’s Board of Governors and other matters. The Prime Minister stated that the country’s talented youth are sustaining themselves in the IT industry. Instead of investing in plots, he instructed the authority to concentrate on the development of technology, which is its primary aim.

The Prime Minister stated that he will not tolerate any additional delays in the Special Technology Zones Authority’s reforms and implementation of measures to make it functional. Furthermore, the premier said that during its era, PML-N set the groundwork for teaching skills to the youth in order to enhance IT exports, and millions of people made a living from the laptops distributed to the youth during the global coronavirus outbreak.

Check out? PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Investing In Clean Energy & Modern Tech Tools To Harness Young Talent