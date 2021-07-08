Climate Change is one of the hottest issues in the contemporary era. It’s our responsibility to take significant steps in order to lower carbon emissions from the atmosphere. We need to shift from conventional gasoline engines to electric vehicles. In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony that will be held today.

PM to Launch Country’s First Locally Produced E-Bike Today

The launching of an electric bike was part of the incumbent government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved in 2020. It has an ambition of establishing a robust electric vehicle market having a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.

Some primary features of the e-vehicle policy encompassed a phased transition of the vehicle industry, as it would be covering two and three-wheelers along with heavy transport vehicles by rendering incentives to manufacturers.

The Electric Bike which will be launched by the prime minister had been built by a local company named Jolta Electric. It is regarded as a significant step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry.

The E-Bike will be available in numerous models which include JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, and JE-Sports Bike. All of these bikes would be energy efficient and can be charged overnight. Furthermore, there will be no clutch and gear in this bike and will work with low maintenance.

The models of Jolta E-Bikes have different speed variations from 10 to 60 kilometers per hour and can cover a distance of 60 to 100 kilometers after a full charge.

