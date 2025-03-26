PM urged to announce special package for IT Industry in upcoming budget

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Former Chairman of P@SHA (Pakistan IT Industry Association), has called upon Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to announce a special package for the IT industry in the upcoming budget. Given the Prime Minister’s clear vision for a digital and knowledge economy through initiatives like Uraaan Pakistan, it is crucial to introduce strong policy reforms and incentives to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

This year, Pakistan’s IT industry is projected to achieve approximately $3.6 billion in exports, a testament to the focused approach of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on the IT sector and the tireless efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and other key stakeholders. However, to maintain and accelerate this momentum, Pakistan must take extraordinary measures to position itself as a global tech leader.

“A well-structured IT package is essential to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. The government must introduce policies that facilitate ease of business, relaxation in taxation, targeted funding for skill development programs, an aggressive Brand Pakistan campaign, and most importantly, mobilize Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) incentives exclusively for the IT sector,” stated Muhammad Zohaib Khan.

He further emphasized that with the national budget around the corner, this is a critical opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to the IT sector—an industry that can drive economic growth, create high-value jobs, and significantly boost exports.

“With the right policies and incentives, Pakistan’s IT sector has the potential to surpass $5 billion in exports in the near future, but this requires bold steps and immediate action,” he added.

Industry leaders and stakeholders strongly advocate for an enabling environment with fiscal and policy incentives, ensuring that Pakistan’s IT industry continues to thrive and compete on a global scale.

