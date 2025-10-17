PM&DC Embarks on Major Digital Transformation to Strengthen Transparency and Efficiency

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has launched an extensive restructuring initiative aimed at modernizing its operations through a complete digital transformation and aligning its systems with global best practices.

The reform drive seeks to enhance transparency, accountability, and service delivery, ensuring that the Council continues to uphold excellence in medical and dental education, licensing, and professional regulation across the country.

President PM&DC, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj, described the initiative as “a new era of institutional excellence and transparency,” emphasizing that the Council has carried out a comprehensive review and redesigned its organizational framework. Job descriptions for all positions have been formally defined to clarify roles and responsibilities, promote accountability, and eliminate administrative redundancies.

As part of the restructuring, the Council is filling key vacant posts to ensure financial discipline, legal compliance, and administrative efficiency. The timely induction of qualified professionals, according to Dr. Taj, will help strengthen digital governance and institutional capacity.

A new performance assessment system—comprising monthly reviews, Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), and structured evaluations—has been introduced to guide promotions and upgradations. A performance-based monetary reward mechanism is also being implemented to recognize and encourage high-performing employees.

Acknowledging that institutional progress depends on human capital, PM&DC has initiated extensive training and capacity-building programs for its staff. These include professional workshops and expert-led sessions designed to develop technical, administrative, and leadership skills.

The Council is also transitioning to a fully digital environment through the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The ERP will integrate all operational processes, including registration, licensing, accreditation, and human resource management, ensuring data accuracy and faster service delivery.

A strengthened internal control framework has been established to improve financial and administrative oversight, reinforcing governance and preventing procedural lapses. PM&DC is also rolling out a new digital interface offering safer and more accessible online services for applicants, institutions, and practitioners.

Dr. Taj highlighted that examination registration systems for MDCAT, NRE, and NEB have now been digitalized, providing real-time tracking and automated processing to reduce delays and errors.

To enhance outreach, PM&DC has set up Regional Facilitation Centers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Gilgit-Baltistan, providing registration, licensing, and accreditation services to ensure equitable access across Pakistan.

“Our focus is on efficiency, accountability, and innovation,” Dr. Taj stated. “Through digital transformation, strengthened governance, and professional development, PM&DC is committed to serving the medical and dental community with integrity and professionalism.”

The restructuring, he added, will promote automation, accountability, and motivation through transparent evaluation and reward systems, while reinforcing governance and improving accessibility nationwide—advancing PM&DC’s mission to deliver prompt, transparent, and reliable services to all stakeholders.

Also read:

Federal Health Minister Announces Complete Digitalization of Pakistan Nursing Council