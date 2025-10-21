The government has launched a new Specialized Digital Skills Training of Trainers Programme under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) to prepare young Pakistanis for the modern digital world.

The launch ceremony took place at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters. PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood announced that in the first phase, 200 trainers will receive online training in key modern fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), e-commerce, digital marketing, and data analytics.

PMYP Rolls Out AI and Digital Skills Training for 200 Youth Trainers

Rana Mashhood said the initiative reflects the government’s vision of creating a Digitally Skilled Pakistan. He added, “This programme is a major step toward empowering our youth with globally competitive skills.”

The training program is a collaboration between NAVTTC, Uni Services International, and ITMC China. This partnership also strengthens Pakistan-China cooperation in digital education and human resource development. After completing the course, trainees will receive joint certification from institutions in both countries.

To promote digital learning across Pakistan, Mashhood also announced the launch of the ‘Practice of Skills’ platform, which will offer free digital learning accounts to youth and freelancers. The platform aims to make digital education more accessible and encourage more young people to develop technical expertise.

He further stated that this initiative, developed under a public-private partnership model, will modernize Pakistan’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system. It will also help align local training programs with international standards and prepare a new generation of tech-savvy professionals.

Rana Mashhood concluded, “Through this programme, we are not just training individuals; we are investing in the future of Pakistan’s youth, giving them the tools to succeed in the digital era.”

This initiative is seen as an important step toward achieving the Prime Minister’s Digital Pakistan Vision, helping the country build a stronger foundation for its technology-driven future.