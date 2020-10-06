After getting plenty of rumours, Poco has finally revealed its latest smartphone – the Poco C3. The C stands for the camera while the 3 is the number of sensors on the back. So, Poco C3 has come with three cameras at the back. More interestingly, Poco C3 comes with a two-tone pattern on the back for better grip and fewer fingerprints. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Poco C3 is Now Official-Most Affordable Poco Phone Ever

First of all, it has come with a 6.53-inch waterdrop notch display with HD+ resolution. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned above, the phone has a triple cameras setup at the back. It has a 13MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro cam and 2MP depth helper. Moreover, the phone is powered by the Helio G35 chipset. It has two RAM and two storage options – 3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage. Fortunately, you can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

Additionally, the phone runs MIUI12 based on Android 10. Interestingly enough, the phone features a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

Furthermore, the phone is available in Arctic Blue, Lime green and Matte black colours. The pricing of the phone is also low. Here are the pricing details of the model.

3/32GB model costs $102

4/64GB trim is available for $122

The phone is available in India. The availability in other markets is not known yet.